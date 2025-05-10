Iranian startup companies surge in lending

Startup funding in Iran saw a sharp increase at the start of the current Iranian year, with bank loans rising by 123 percent compared to the same month last year. A total of 431 startups received approximately $415 million in loans, up from $186 million previously. Both state-owned and non-state banks significantly boosted their lending during this period.

