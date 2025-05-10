Iranian startup companies surge in lending
Startup funding in Iran saw a sharp increase at the start of the current Iranian year, with bank loans rising by 123 percent compared to the same month last year. A total of 431 startups received approximately $415 million in loans, up from $186 million previously. Both state-owned and non-state banks significantly boosted their lending during this period.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy