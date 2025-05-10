Kazakhstan to embark on major rural dev't projects in 2025

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

In 2025, Kazakhstan will launch numerous new projects in rural settlements aimed at improving the quality of life. Since 2019, the initiative, guided by President Tokayev, has focused on modernizing infrastructure, enhancing basic services, and creating more comfortable living conditions. Significant investments over the past few years have funded the development of housing, utilities, social facilities, and roads, benefiting many rural communities across the country.

