Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

More houses will be built in Kangarli village in the second stage - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 10 May 2025 17:15 (UTC +04:00)
More houses will be built in Kangarli village in the second stage - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Follow Trend on

Ali Gasimov
Ali Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Those painful years are now in the past. You are now returning to your native land, where wonderful conditions have been created for you. The village of Kangarli is beautiful, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his meeting with the residents who moved to the Kangarli village, Aghdam district, Trend reports.

“This is the first stage of the restoration and reconstruction of the village. A total of 292 houses are ready and will be made available to you. More houses will be built in the second stage,” noted the head of state.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more