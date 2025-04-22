Western Azerbaijan Community chair exposes all-out Armenian falsification

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22.​ Armenia has falsified all the facts about the region, Chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community Aziz Alakbarli said at a conference on the topic "Ancient texts and classical sources expose Armenian falsifications and fabrications, or Ethno-Hay tricks and intrigues about Azerbaijani territories", Trend reports.

He noted that Armenia pulled the wool over the world's eyes with its tall tales.

"It's working on this systematically. Such events are important for exposing Armenian lies and falsifications. It is necessary to push these falsifications out of the minds of those who believe in them and present them with the true facts," he added.

To note, the Western Azerbaijan Community is the legal successor of the organization established as the “Azerbaijan Refugee Society” on December 28, 1989. The Western Azerbaijan Community is engaged in safeguarding the rights of Azerbaijanis who were forcibly displaced from Armenia. The community has endorsed the "Concept of Return," which aims to facilitate the peaceful, safe, and dignified repatriation of Azerbaijanis displaced from present-day Armenia.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel