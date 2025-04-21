Azerbaijani-Chinese relations are enriched with new positive content - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. I am glad that Azerbaijani-Chinese relations, based on ancient history and good traditions, are developing in an upward direction and our strategic partnership is enriched with new positive content, said President Ilham Aliyev in an exclusive interview with China's Xinhua, Trend reports.

The head of state noted that, '' our active dialogue, mutual respect and trust, developed on the basis of personal meetings, telephone conversations and exchanges of letters, are playing a valuable role in deepening bilateral relations.''