New group of ex-IDPs make way back to Hasanriz village of Azerbaijan’s Aghdara (PHOTO)

TARTAR, Azerbaijan, April 22. The great return to Azerbaijani liberated territories continues following the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's instructions, Trend reports.

Families who had previously temporarily resided across the nation’s diverse locales, predominantly in hostels, sanatoriums, and administrative edifices, are reestablishing their presence in Hasanriz village within the Aghdara district.

At this stage, 20 families (68 people) of former IDPs are moving to the village.

The returning residents expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support.

The families also thanked the courageous Azerbaijani Army and the heroic soldiers and officers who liberated their homeland from occupation. In honoring the martyrs who sacrificed their lives, the returnees sent their deepest respects and wished strength and patience to their families.

To date, around 40,000 people are residing in the Karabakh and East Zangezur regions, alongside those who were resettled, working on various ongoing projects and fulfilling official duties in local branches of state institutions. These individuals are contributing to the restoration of health, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy sectors.

