Iranian, Qatari foreign ministers exchange opinions on nuclear talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22.​ Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has exchanged views on the nuclear talks between Iran and the US in a phone conversation with Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Trend reports via the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry, bilateral relations and regional processes were also discussed during the conversation.

Meanwhile, the Qatari minister expressed satisfaction with the continued indirect talks between Iran and the US, adding that Doha is ready to provide any assistance in this process.

The second round of negotiations between Iran and the US was held on April 19 under the chairmanship of Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The second round of talks between Iran and the US was conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi. The third round of these indirect talks is scheduled for April 26.

On April 12, the first indirect talks between Iran and the United States regarding Iran's nuclear program took place in Muscat, the capital of Oman. The discussions were led by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi and US Special Representative for Middle East Affairs Steve Whitkoff. Sources indicate that the talks were conducted in a constructive and respectful atmosphere.

