Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran

Russia ratifies strategic partnership treaty with Iran

Iran Materials 21 April 2025 15:49 (UTC +04:00)
Russia ratifies strategic partnership treaty with Iran
Photo: Iran president's office

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law ratifying the treaty on strategic partnership between Russia and Iran, formally establishing a comprehensive legal framework for long-term cooperation between the two countries, Trend reports.

The agreement, which was signed during Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Moscow in January this year, designates Russia and Iran as strategic partners.

According to the treaty, Moscow and Tehran aim to deepen bilateral relations across all key sectors and reinforce collaboration on shared geopolitical interests.

It covers a broad range of areas including defense, counterterrorism, energy, finance, transport, industry, agriculture, culture, science, and technology.

Latest

Latest

Read more