Russia ratifies strategic partnership treaty with Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law ratifying the treaty on strategic partnership between Russia and Iran, formally establishing a comprehensive legal framework for long-term cooperation between the two countries, Trend reports.

The agreement, which was signed during Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Moscow in January this year, designates Russia and Iran as strategic partners.

According to the treaty, Moscow and Tehran aim to deepen bilateral relations across all key sectors and reinforce collaboration on shared geopolitical interests.

It covers a broad range of areas including defense, counterterrorism, energy, finance, transport, industry, agriculture, culture, science, and technology.