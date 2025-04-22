Turkmenistan launches first stone paper production facility in its Akhal region

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 22. The first-ever stone paper production facility in Turkmenistan has been launched in the Akhal region, Trend reports.

The innovative product is being manufactured by the Derya Yoly company under the brand Ekoston in the Ak Bugday district.

The new plant has an annual production capacity of 5,500 tons of eco-friendly paper. The product has already garnered attention at an exhibition held in celebration of the 17th anniversary of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan.

Stone paper is produced from calcite and polymers, without the addition of plasticizers or other toxic substances. Unlike traditional paper made from wood, its production does not require tree felling, water usage, or the emission of pollutants.

The material boasts unique properties, including waterproofness, tear resistance, insect protection, and the ability to come into direct contact with food products. Stone paper is used to manufacture notebooks, albums, envelopes, greeting cards, printed materials, disposable tableware, and packaging bags.

Agamyrat Babaev, the head of the Derya Yoly production department, noted that the enterprise makes a significant contribution to the import substitution program, which is being implemented in line with the economic strategy of President Serdar Berdymukhammedov.

