Azerbaijan’s nominal GDP to continue growing in coming years – ING

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. According to a forecast by the Netherlands’ largest banking group, Internationale Nederlanden Groep (ING), Azerbaijan’s nominal GDP will continue to grow in the coming years, Trend reports.

In 2024, the country’s nominal GDP stood at $74.3 billion, with projections indicating an increase to $80.6 billion in 2025 and $81.7 billion in 2026.

A similar trend is observed in GDP per capita, which amounted to $7,284 in 2024 and is expected to rise to $7,728 in 2025 and $7,765 in 2026.

The company forecasts that Azerbaijan’s GDP growth will stabilize in the 2–3% range in the coming years. Specifically, real GDP growth is projected to reach 3% in 2025 and 2.5% in 2026.