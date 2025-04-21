TotalEnergies begins production at U.S. offshore Ballymore field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. TotalEnergies has commenced production at the Ballymore deepwater oil and gas field in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Trend reports.

The company holds a 40% interest in the project, which is operated by Chevron with a 60% stake.

Located approximately 120 kilometers off the coast of Louisiana, the Ballymore field was launched in May 2022. It is tied back to Chevron’s Blind Faith floating production unit. The field has a total gross production capacity of 75,000 barrels of oil per day and 50 million cubic feet of gas per day.

At plateau, Ballymore is expected to provide around 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day for TotalEnergies. The project uses existing infrastructure and standardized equipment, contributing to lower development costs and reduced emission intensity.

With Ballymore coming online, TotalEnergies’ production capacity in U.S. deepwater exceeds 75,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The company aims for hydrocarbon production growth of over 3% in 2025.