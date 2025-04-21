Ukraine talks to begin in London on April 23 - Volodymyr Zelensky

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. Negotiations to resolve the conflict will begin in London on April 23, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on his X page after a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trend reports.

"Already this Wednesday, our representatives will be working in London. Ukraine, the United Kingdom, France, and the United States - we are ready to move forward as constructively as possible, just as we have done before, to achieve an unconditional ceasefire, followed by the establishment of a real and lasting peace," the publication says.

Ukrainian President added that he also discussed with Keir Starmer their joint work within European security formats.