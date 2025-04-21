Azerbaijan notes sharp increase in POS in nation's Karabakh and East Zangezur regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21.​ The count of POS terminals in the Karabakh economic region has really taken off, hitting a grand total of 3,646 units by the time February 2025 rolled around.

Data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan indicates that this marks an 87.6 percent rise compared to the same period in 2024 (1,944 POS terminals).

In the East Zangezur economic region, the number of POS terminals also saw a notable surge, rising to 140 units, which is 87 units, or 2.6 times, the previous year's count of 53.

During the reporting period of the current year, the Karabakh economic region saw a total of 3,583 POS terminals accepting contactless payments, along with 84 self-service terminals and 122 ATMs. Meanwhile, the East Zangezur economic region had 122 contactless payment-enabled POS terminals, 4 self-service terminals, and 15 ATMs.

Overall, Azerbaijan had a total of 124,300 POS terminals during the reporting period, marking an increase of 33,800, or 37.4 percent, compared to the same period last year. By the end of February 2024, the country had 90,500 POS terminals. Of these, 122,200 accepted contactless payments, 2,100 were self-service terminals, and 3,400 were ATMs.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel