Politics Materials 21 April 2025 20:44 (UTC +04:00)
We are expanding our cooperation with China within the framework of the Belt and Road initiative - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Ali Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. We are expanding our cooperation with China within the framework of the Belt and Road initiative. Significant progress has already been made in this direction, President Ilham Aliyev said in an exclusive interview with China's Xinhua news agency, Trend reports.

''Leveraging its advantageous geographical location, Azerbaijan continues to extensively develop international transport corridors, create modern infrastructure, and invest additional funds in increasing their capacity in response to the sharp increase in cargo traffic through our territory, '' the head of state noted.

