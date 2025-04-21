Azerbaijan moves to expand Baku Metro with int'l lenders' backing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. Azerbaijan's Baku Metro CJSC held broad-format meetings with delegations from the ADB and AIIB, Trend reports.

The meetings, conducted during a joint mission of the two financial institutions, focused on expanding the metro system within the framework of the State Program for the Development of Transport Infrastructure for 2025–2030, approved by the President of Azerbaijan.

The discussions involved representatives from the Ministries of Digital Development and Transport, Ecology and Natural Resources, as well as other relevant agencies. The parties agreed on technical support, financing mechanisms, procurement procedures, environmental requirements, and other aspects. Specific stages for project concept development, technical documentation, and tender processes were identified.

At the initial stage, plans include completing construction of the Darnagul and Khojasan electric depots, as well as carrying out work to separate the "Green" and "Red" lines. In the subsequent stages, the extension of the Green and Purple lines and the construction of new stations is planned.

Negotiations on financing the construction of metro stations with international loans continue, and an agreement was reached to intensify cooperation.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel