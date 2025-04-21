Kazakhstan’s Petropavlovsk airport seeks support for new routes

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 21. Vice Minister of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Talgat Lastaev, kicked off his working trip to the North Kazakhstan Region with a stop at the Petropavlovsk airport, where he took stock of its current condition and laid the groundwork for future development, Trend reports.

“The airport management briefed the vice minister on plans for further development and outlined a number of issues requiring support from the relevant ministry. In particular, the airport authorities raised the issue of extending subsidies for the 'Petropavlovsk-Almaty' route, as well as initiating subsidies for the 'Petropavlovsk-Aktau' route starting in 2026. This matter will be addressed jointly with the Ministry of Finance," the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan stated.

Moreover, the vice minister expressed gratitude to the management of the operating company for its contribution to the development of the airport’s infrastructure and emphasized the strategic importance of the region given its geographic location.

The topic of flight schedules was also brought up during the visit. In the past, locals had asked for departure time adjustments to increase passenger comfort. The Ministry of Transport held negotiations with the airline Qazaq Air. As a result, starting from May 11, 2025, the schedule for flights on the "Astana-Petropavlovsk" route will be changed: on Fridays and Sundays, departures from Astana will be at 15:30, with return flights from Petropavlovsk at 17:00.

