Azerbaijani diaspora unites for Ukraine in heartfelt humanitarian aid (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21.​ Azerbaijani diaspora activists in Ukraine organized a humanitarian aid campaign in Lviv ahead of Easter celebrations, the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The event was initiated and supported by the Youth and Sports Department of the United Congress of Azerbaijanis in Ukraine, along with the local youth community “Yunkor.” The campaign aimed to provide humanitarian assistance to soldiers and servicemen.

“The Azerbaijani diaspora in Ukraine continues its humanitarian initiatives in line with our state’s policy,” said Shakhriyar Magherramov, head of the Youth and Sports Department of the Congress.

The United Congress of Azerbaijanis in Ukraine, along with other diaspora organizations, regularly carries out projects designed to strengthen social solidarity and support among Azerbaijanis and local communities residing in Ukraine.

