Armenian society faces dead end in its development - Baku-born blogger

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Armenian society is at a dead end in its development, Baku-born blogger Albert Isakov, who lived in Armenia for 12 years, said during a roundtable discussion on the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Trend reports.

“If we talk about Armenian society, it is at a dead end in its development. If it can be called development at all. It is rather degradation, a path to nowhere,” he said.

Isakov noted that during the Second Karabakh war, Armenian society was actually misled into believing that victory was on their side.

“I have seen examples of Armenian propaganda - both what was said during the war and immediately after it. I saw the information space in which the Armenian society was after the war. It was deliberately deceived, misled, claiming that they were winning. It was propaganda. I speak Armenian, and I can say that I saw a lot of lies from inside, and at some point I realized: I just can't keep silent anymore,” he said.

He emphasized that since childhood, he had witnessed international relations and, sincerity of communication between representatives of different nations.

“I saw Azerbaijanis, Armenians, saw how they communicated, and befriended. I saw all the charm and genuineness of these relations - the atmosphere that reigned in Baku in those years. It was my childhood, to which I often mentally return,” Isakov added.

Speaking about the creation of the blog, Isakov noted that at first it did not have a wide audience. According to him, he just came out and told his story - what happened to him and expressed his opinion. The first videos were watched by only 30-40 people, but he quickly noticed a response from viewers, especially compatriots - Azerbaijanis from Armenia, from Karabakh, refugees, and IDPs.