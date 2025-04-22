Iran releases currency exchange rates for April 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on April 22, Trend reports via the CBI.

By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, one currency rose and 46 currencies decreased in value compared to April 21.

As for CBI, $1 equals 572,561 rials, and one euro is 658,868 rials, while on April 21, one euro was 659,629 rials.

Currency Rial on April 22 Rial on April 21 1 US dollar USD 572,561 579,544 1 British pound GBP 766,169 770,265 1 Swiss franc CHF 709,611 708,104 1 Swedish króna SEK 59,984 60,163 1 Norwegian krone NOK 55,094 55,230 1 Danish krone DKK 88,244 88,449 1 Indian rupee INR 6,732 6,784 1 UAE Dirham AED 155,905 157,806 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,870,341 1,885,605 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 203,547 206,543 100 Japanese yens JPY 406,597 407,388 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,775 74,664 1 Omani rial OMR 1,487,259 1,504,910 1 Canadian dollar CAD 414,390 418,510 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 343,492 344,276 1 South African rand ZAR 30,562 30,768 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,990 15,362 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,043 7,064 1 Qatari riyal QAR 157,297 159,215 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,728 44,230 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 45 1 Australian dollar AUD 367,041 369,679 1 Saudi riyal SAR 152,683 154,545 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,522,769 1,541,340 1 Singapore dollar SGD 438,969 442,014 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 471,472 475,555 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,163 19,384 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 273 276 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 420,553 423,773 1 Libyan dinar LYD 104,675 105,860 1 Chinese yuan CNY 78,517 79,396 100 Thai baht THB 1,731,030 1,736,474 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 130,986 131,318 1,000 South Korean won KRW 402,917 406,900 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 807,561 817,410 1 euro EUR 658,868 659,629 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 110,113 111,234 1 Georgian lari GEL 208,463 210,747 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,034 34,439 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,954 8,054 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 175,087 176,960 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 336,801 340,908 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,011,729 1,031,811 1 Tajik somoni TJS 53,346 54,110 1 Turkmen manat TMT 163,709 165,396 Venezuelan bolívar VES 7,081 7,176

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 820,358 rials and $1 costs 712,897 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 798,014 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 693,480 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 816,000–819,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 929,000–932,000 rials.

