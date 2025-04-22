Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for April 22

Business Materials 22 April 2025 10:23 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on April 22, Trend reports via the CBI.

By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, one currency rose and 46 currencies decreased in value compared to April 21.

As for CBI, $1 equals 572,561 rials, and one euro is 658,868 rials, while on April 21, one euro was 659,629 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 22

Rial on April 21

1 US dollar

USD

572,561

579,544

1 British pound

GBP

766,169

770,265

1 Swiss franc

CHF

709,611

708,104

1 Swedish króna

SEK

59,984

60,163

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

55,094

55,230

1 Danish krone

DKK

88,244

88,449

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,732

6,784

1 UAE Dirham

AED

155,905

157,806

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,870,341

1,885,605

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

203,547

206,543

100 Japanese yens

JPY

406,597

407,388

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,775

74,664

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,487,259

1,504,910

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

414,390

418,510

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

343,492

344,276

1 South African rand

ZAR

30,562

30,768

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,990

15,362

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,043

7,064

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

157,297

159,215

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,728

44,230

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

45

1 Australian dollar

AUD

367,041

369,679

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

152,683

154,545

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,522,769

1,541,340

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

438,969

442,014

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

471,472

475,555

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,163

19,384

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

273

276

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

420,553

423,773

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

104,675

105,860

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

78,517

79,396

100 Thai baht

THB

1,731,030

1,736,474

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

130,986

131,318

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

402,917

406,900

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

807,561

817,410

1 euro

EUR

658,868

659,629

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

110,113

111,234

1 Georgian lari

GEL

208,463

210,747

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,034

34,439

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,954

8,054

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

175,087

176,960

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

336,801

340,908

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,011,729

1,031,811

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

53,346

54,110

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

163,709

165,396

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

7,081

7,176

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 820,358 rials and $1 costs 712,897 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 798,014 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 693,480 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 816,000–819,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 929,000–932,000 rials.

