IGB operator talks on integrating sustainability into its operations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. ICGB, operator of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), remains committed to integrating sustainability into the core of its operations through long-term environmental practices, Trend reports via the ICGB.

“As part of its Environmental and Social Management System, ICGB continues to implement responsible environmental stewardship across the IGB pipeline route, including long-term monitoring and management of forests, grasslands, riparian zones, local flora, fauna, and natural habitats,” said the company.

ICGB said one key initiative underway is a reforestation plan in Greece, where more than 30,000 saplings will be planted to support biodiversity and restore habitats impacted during construction,” said the company.

“In the evolving energy landscape, companies like ICGB play a key role in shaping a responsible and greener future. Because energy security and environmental protection should never be at odds - they must advance together,” said the company.

The Greece-Bulgaria interconnector connects Bulgaria to the Southern Gas Corridor and is part of the Vertical Gas Corridor. The pipeline strengthens energy connectivity and security in the region, providing access to natural gas from new, diversified sources. Currently operating at 3 bcm/y, the pipeline has the potential to expand its technical capacity up to 5 bcm/y. The interconnector currently secures about 70 percent of Bulgaria’s internal natural gas consumption and is a reliable route for diversified deliveries to key markets such as Moldova and Ukraine.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn