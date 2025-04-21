President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Kevin Farrell over death of Pope Francis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a condolence letter to Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, regarding the death of Pope Francis, Trend reports.

"Your Eminence,

We were deeply saddened to hear the news of passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Holy See and a renowned religious figure of our time.

In the person of Pope Francis, the international community and the world's Catholics have lost a brilliant religious figure, a great personality with high moral qualities, whose life's mission was to selflessly serve the peace of humanity.

Pope Francis dedicated his entire life and activity to the preservation of universal values, the promotion of interreligious and intercultural understanding, and the ideals of humanism, and worked tirelessly to establish relations of mutual understanding, unity, and solidarity among people. Pope Francis, who exemplified a profound and glorious life path, gained great sympathy, deep respect, and reverence throughout the world with his noble deeds above universal values, his calls for mercy, compassion, and spiritual greatness to people, his kindness, and his self-sacrifice.

His Holiness Francis has made invaluable contributions to the development and strengthening of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Holy See. I will always remember my meetings with him and our sincere communication with the fondest impressions. The dear memory and rich spiritual heritage of Pope Francis will live forever in hearts and memories," the letter reads.