Azerbaijan, Vietnam set stage for stronger bilateral and multilateral ties (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has received a delegation from Vietnam headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Hang, a source in the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.

In the course of the meeting, the sides discussed current bilateral and multilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Vietnam, as well as regional and international developments.

The importance of mutual visits and contacts, including the mechanism of political consultations, was highlighted in maintaining and developing the existing political dialogue between the two countries.

In addition, it was emphasized that there are broad prospects for developing cooperation in such areas as the economy, trade, energy security, agriculture, humanitarian affairs, tourism, education, and others. The significance of utilizing the available opportunities and the role of the Azerbaijan–Vietnam Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation in this regard was noted.

Moreover, issues of cooperation within regional and international organizations, including the UN, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), and ASEAN, were also discussed.

The importance of historic decisions adopted during the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) was emphasized.

Bayramov also provided detailed information on the current situation and realities in the post-conflict period in the region, the large-scale reconstruction and development works underway in the territories liberated from occupation, efforts to combat the landmine threat, as well as the progress in the Azerbaijan–Armenia normalization process.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

On the same day, political consultations were held between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Vietnam. The Azerbaijani side was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, and the Vietnamese side - by Hang.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel