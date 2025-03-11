Azerbaijan thanks Kazakhstan for providing platform for negotiations between Baku and Yerevan - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Azerbaijan expresses its gratitude to Kazakhstan for providing a platform for negotiations between Baku and Yerevan, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during a joint press conference with his Kazakh counterpart Murat Nurtleu in Astana, Trend reports.

"I provided my colleague with a detailed update on the peace process agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the ongoing restoration and reconstruction efforts in our territories, the return of former displaced persons to the liberated territories, and the challenges they face, which remain a serious obstacle in this process.

With gratitude, I note the construction of the Kurmangazy Children's Creativity Center in the liberated city of Fuzuli, supported by the government of Kazakhstan. Furthermore, Kazakhstan's provision of a platform for negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia in May 2024 highlights the significance of Kazakhstan’s role in this process," he said.

The FM emphasized that despite the significant progress made in normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and in reaching an agreement on a final peace settlement, which is supported by Kazakhstan, the existing territorial claims against Azerbaijan, enshrined in Armenia's constitution, as well as the country's rapid militarization and revanchist sentiments, continue to present serious obstacles to the peace process.