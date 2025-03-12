QazaqGaz plots new gas field launch in southern Kazakhstan by year-end 2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 12. QazaqGaz Exploration and Production (a subsidiary of JSC "NC "QazaqGaz") is actively conducting exploration and drilling works at Kazakhstan’s Amangeldy field, Trend reports.

In particular, the company responsible for the construction works at the Barkhannaya field has begun preparations for its development. The Barkhannaya field is located within a forested area, so modern technologies that minimize environmental impact will be applied during the field’s development.

According to company specialists, special attention is being given to controlling emissions into the atmosphere and preventing gas leakage. The Barkhannaya field is expected to be put into operation by the end of this year.

Additionally, work has begun at the Amangeldy field to prepare for drilling well number 142. Drilling operations have commenced at the Airakty field with well number 108. Drilling of well number 18 at the Anabai field is nearing completion. This year, 11 wells are planned to be drilled.

Seismic surveys and drilling operations are also planned at the Maldybai, Sayakhbay, and Kogaly sites.

"QazaqGaz Exploration and Production" is a subsidiary of JSC "NC "QazaqGaz," engaged in the exploration and production of hydrocarbon raw materials in Kazakhstan. It was established in 2022 through the transformation of LLP "Amangeldy Gas." The company’s main activities include geological exploration, oil and gas field development, as well as the extraction and transportation of oil and gas.

The company manages several fields, including Amangeldy, Airakty, Anabai, and Zharkum. The creation of the "QazaqGaz Exploration and Production" division is aimed at expanding the resource base and ensuring the country's energy security.

The Amangeldy gas field (Amangeldy gas condensate field) is an oil and gas field located in the Zhambyl region of Kazakhstan, 165 km north of the city of Taraz. It belongs to the Chu-Sarysu oil and gas-bearing area.