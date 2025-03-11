Russian Export Center supports trade to Azerbaijan, making waves with vast contributions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The Russian Export Center has supported exports to Azerbaijan, contributing over $3 billion, Nuri Guliyev, Head of the representative office of the Russian Export Center (REC) in Azerbaijan, said at a presentation session as part of the business mission of Moscow companies to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"The Russian Export Center has been operating in Azerbaijan since 2017. Over this time, we have supported exports to Azerbaijan worth more than $3 billion. This is a significant contribution to the development of trade turnover between Russia and Azerbaijan," he stated.

Guliyev pointed out that getting the ball rolling on promoting and popularizing products under the 'Made in Russia' brand is also a key piece of the puzzle for Russia.

To note, the mission, organized by the Moscow Export Center (MEC), will run from March 11 to 13.

During the business mission, Moscow-based companies will roll out the red carpet to showcase cutting-edge solutions in fields like automation, medicine, and industrial equipment, all while putting their best foot forward with their products and services.

The business mission in Baku will feature leading Moscow companies from various sectors, including:

- Industrial Equipment: Companies will offer a wide range of products, from cables and wiring to analytical instrumentation and non-destructive testing solutions.

- Automation and Technology: Participants will present developments for process control, including regulating and shutoff valves.

- Medicine and Biotechnology: Moscow companies will showcase innovative medical products and advanced diagnostic and treatment technologies.

