Azerbaijan exempts Civil Aviation Agency from VAT for work and service provision

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree amending some decrees in connection with the implementation of the decree "On some measures to improve governance in the field of civil aviation", Trend reports.

According to the document, the public legal entity "State Civil Aviation Agency" has been added to the list of public legal entities exempt from value-added tax for the provision of works and services at the expense of funds allocated from the state budget.