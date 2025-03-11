Azerbaijan plans to establish joint fund with Sultanate of Oman - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Azerbaijan will establish a joint fund with the Sultanate of Oman, said Elnur Aliyev, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

In his speech at the Azerbaijan-Spain Business Forum in Baku, Aliyev also highlighted that Azerbaijan has recently established bilateral and multilateral funds with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and the UAE.

"Additionally, two years ago, a multilateral fund was established by Turkic states, with Hungary also participating as a representative of the EU," he added.

The deputy minister emphasized that Azerbaijan is actively developing its role not only as a host country for investments but also as an investor in the region. For instance, over the recent years, the country has invested over $20 billion in the Turkish economy.

"These financial opportunities open up prospects for cooperation with Spain," he concluded.

