EIB backs water management upgrades in Madrid with €430M loan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The European Investment Bank (EIB) has approved a 430 million euro loan for Canal de Isabel II, the public entity managing Madrid’s water cycle, Trend reports.

The funding will support projects to modernize and expand water supply and wastewater treatment infrastructure across the region.

The investment aims to improve water services, enhance efficiency, and strengthen climate resilience. Projects will focus on upgrading drinking water production, reducing water losses through improved networks, digitalizing infrastructure management, increasing energy efficiency, and expanding wastewater reuse.

All projects will be implemented within the Community of Madrid. The initiative aligns with the EIB’s climate action strategy, reinforcing its role as the EU Climate Bank. In 2024, the EIB Group significantly increased its investments in Spain’s water management sector, providing up to ten times more than in previous years.