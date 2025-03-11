Moscow airports impose flight restrictions amid drone attack

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Temporary flight restrictions have been imposed at all Moscow airports due to the drone attack, said Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency representative Artem Korenyako, Trend reports.

"To ensure the safety of civilian flights, temporary restrictions on arrivals and departures were introduced at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport at 4:40 AM MSK," Korenyako wrote on social media.

Similar restrictions had already been put in place at Zhukovsky, Domodedovo, Strigino, and Tunoshna airports.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin also announced on social media that 73 drones heading toward the city had been shot down.

"The Defense Ministry’s air defense forces continue to repel the attack on Moscow. So far, 73 enemy drones have been intercepted," he wrote.

Sobyanin added that emergency services are working at the scene.