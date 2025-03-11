Europe needs Azerbaijani gas - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Azerbaijan currently exports natural gas to 12 countries, and geographically, our customers are located in Eurasia, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a joint press conference with President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, Trend reports.

“Ten out of these 12 countries are European nations. Last year, Azerbaijan exported 25 billion cubic meters of gas to foreign markets. Of course, we produce more than this,” the head of state emphasized.

“Europe needs Azerbaijani gas. The Declaration on Strategic Partnership in the field of energy between the European Union and Azerbaijan, signed in Baku about three years ago, is a clear manifestation of this,” President Ilham Aliyev added.