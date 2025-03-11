Spanish company intends to expand co-op on energy solutions in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The Spanish HIMOINSA company intends to expand its cooperation in energy solutions in Azerbaijan, the company's regional sales manager Oleksandr Tsarkov told Trend.

He laid all his cards on the table regarding his company's activities and ointed out that they are weighing the pros and cons of expanding their cooperation with Azerbaijan.

"I represent a company that provides diesel engines and energy solutions. We currently have two partners in Azerbaijan. Our intention is to increase this partnership and participate in new sectors.

We are exploring new partnership opportunities in Azerbaijan. We are looking for companies operating in the energy solutions sector in Azerbaijan, and we would be happy to collaborate with them," emphasized the company representative.

HIMOINSA, headquartered in Spain, was founded in 1982. Since the 1990s, the company has begun a continuous process of internationalization, which is ongoing to this day. The company’s factories and sales offices are located on five continents.

