Local Azerbaijani community assembles in Spain (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with Diaspora, Fuad Muradov met with the Azerbaijani community living in Spain, a source in the committee told Trend.

The meeting, moderated by member of the Azerbaijanis Society in Barcelona Gulnar Hajiyeva, began with the performance of the national anthem of Azerbaijan and a moment of silence for the martyrs who gave their lives for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

"Today, the Azerbaijani state has developed a new conceptual approach to diaspora development, creating an exemplary model. The state’s approach to the diaspora is aimed at its further strengthening," emphasized Muradov.

In his speech, the committee chairman noted that the diaspora policy initiated by the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and further developed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has entered a new stage, with the diaspora now acting in close unity with Azerbaijan.

The meeting was also attended by Consul of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Spain Afgan Khalili.

A video presentation was made showcasing the committee's activities, Azerbaijani Houses abroad, Coordination Councils, Sunday schools, and numerous ongoing projects.

Coordinator of the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in Spain for Barcelona, Chairman of the Azerbaijanis Society in Barcelona and the Azerbaijani House in Barcelona Karim Karimov informed about the council activities and emphasized the importance of strengthening the activities of Azerbaijani communities, societies, and associations.

Afterward, an exchange of views took place, and responses were provided to questions on diaspora development, support for strategic initiatives, strengthening the process of community building, and other topics.

Besides, a report on the activities of the Coordination Council was presented, and the achievements and projects implemented were widely discussed.

Over 120 participants attended the meeting, including Azerbaijanis residing in various cities and regions of Spain, such as Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid, Valencia, Alicante, and other cities, as well as in Portugal. The meeting also included participants from the Summer Camps for Diaspora Youth.

Mahammadali Akbarov, descendant of the Karabakh Khan Panakhali Khan and participant of the III Summer Camp for Diaspora Youth in Shusha, was elected Coordinator of the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in Spain, while Milana Seyidzade, participant of the IV Summer Camp for Diaspora Youth in Nakhchivan, was appointed Coordinator for Portugal, the committee statement said.

