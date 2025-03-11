Azerbaijani pianist takes center stage with solo concert and masterclass in US (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. In the grand hall of the University of Texas in Arlington, USA, the enchanting melodies of Azerbaijani pianist Fidan Agayeva-Edler danced through the air, as she wove a tapestry of sound during her solo concert and masterclass, captivating hearts and minds alike, Trend reports via the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The event, put together with a helping hand from the State Committee for Work with Diaspora and the Azerbaijan-America Music Foundation, showcased the works of celebrated composers like Turkar Gasimzade, Rahila Hasanova, Ayaz Gambarli, Firangiz Alizadeh, Arnold Schoenberg, George Crumb, and Chaya Czernowin, leaving the audience spellbound with the richness of the music.

In addition to the concert, masterclasses were held for the university's students, where Agayeva-Edler shared her rich experience, knowledge, and skills. These classes offered students the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of contemporary piano performance.

Notably, Fidan Agayeva-Edler, residing in Germany, has made quite a name for herself in the world of pianists, showcasing her modern performances and professionalism. She is an integral member of Berlin's modern music scene and collaborates frequently with composers.

