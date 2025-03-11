MEC supports entry of Moscow companies into Azerbaijani market - representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The Moscow Export Center (MEC) and the Russian Trade Representation in Azerbaijan are playing a key role in facilitating the entry of Moscow-based companies into the Azerbaijani market, the Russian trade representative in Azerbaijan, Ruslan Mirsayapov, said at a presentation session within the business mission, Trend reports.

“Our main goal within the framework of the business mission is to sign agreements on new contracts and the supply of modern, high-quality products from Moscow enterprises to Azerbaijan. As the Russian Trade Representation, we are ready to provide all the necessary support,” he said.

He emphasized that the business mission of Moscow companies to Azerbaijan has become a good tradition. According to him, winners of the Moscow Export Center programs—among the most active and modern enterprises in the capital—come to hold personal meetings with Azerbaijani partners.

The mission, organized by the Moscow Export Center (MEC), will run from March 11 to 13.

During the business mission, Moscow-based companies will showcase advanced solutions in industries such as automation, medicine, and industrial equipment while also presenting their products and services.

The business mission in Baku will feature leading Moscow companies from various sectors, including:

- Industrial Equipment: Companies will offer a wide range of products, from cables and wiring to analytical instrumentation and non-destructive testing solutions.

- Automation and Technology: Participants will present developments for process control, including regulating and shutoff valves.

- Medicine and Biotechnology: Moscow companies will showcase innovative medical products and advanced diagnostic and treatment technologies.