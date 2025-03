BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Due to the closure of airspace over Moscow (Russia), Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) flights J2-807 (Vnukovo) and J2-181 (Domodedovo) on the Baku-Moscow route are experiencing delays, Trend reports.

"AZAL is closely monitoring the situation to ensure flight safety and will keep passengers informed of any updates.

Passengers affected by the delays are being provided with all necessary assistance in accordance with the airline’s policies," the statement reads.