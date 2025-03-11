Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss Caspian Sea underwater cable project

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 11. Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan discussed implementation of major strategic projects, including fiber-optic lines and deep-water electric cables across the Caspian Sea, Trend reports.

This issue was part of the agenda during a meeting between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, who is in Astana on an official visit.

President Tokayev underscored the importance of this meeting in tightening the screws on multifaceted intergovernmental ties.

"Your visit is of great importance for the further advancement of our cooperation with brotherly Azerbaijan. Relations with Azerbaijan are very important to us. We consider your country a reliable strategic partner and ally," he emphasized.

The minister articulated appreciation for the conventionally hospitable reception and underscored the progressive evolution of bilateral engagements.



Bayramov expressed gratitude to the Kazakh counterpart for the swift support rendered in the aftermath of the unfortunate incident involving an Azerbaijan Airlines aircraft in Aktau.



Furthermore, the potential avenues for enhanced collaboration in the realms of commerce, capital infusion, digital transformation, logistical transit, and transportation modalities were deliberated.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel