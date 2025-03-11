Azerbaijan is very active in international relations - President of North Macedonia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Azerbaijan is very active in international relations, said President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova during a joint press conference with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“During our last meeting, a climate conference was organized here. The next event will now be held, where key global challenges will be discussed. This is also a good opportunity because this year we are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. I think it is good that this date coincides with this meeting,” the President pointed out.