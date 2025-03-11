Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Moscow companies' business mission kicks off in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 11 March 2025 11:56 (UTC +04:00)
Moscow companies' business mission kicks off in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

Alyona Pavlenko
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. A presentation session was organized as part of a business mission from Moscow kicked off in Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.

The mission, organized by the Moscow Export Center (MEC), will run from March 11 to 13.

During the business mission, Moscow-based companies will showcase advanced solutions in industries such as automation, medicine, and industrial equipment while also presenting their products and services.

Vitaly Stepanov, CEO of MEC, stated that the Azerbaijani market presents significant opportunities for Moscow businesses seeking to expand their presence in the region. "Participating in this business mission will not only allow companies to present their innovative solutions but also to establish important business connections and understand the specifics of working in the local market," he said.

The business mission in Baku will feature leading Moscow companies from various sectors, including:

- Industrial Equipment: Companies will offer a wide range of products, from cables and wiring to analytical instrumentation and non-destructive testing solutions.

- Automation and Technology: Participants will present developments for process control, including regulating and shutoff valves.

- Medicine and Biotechnology: Moscow companies will showcase innovative medical products and advanced diagnostic and treatment technologies.

