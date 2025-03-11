Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker meets with President of Georgia to discuss interparliamentary relations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, met Tuesday with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze to discuss strategic partnership between the two countries, as well as joint regional projects, and economic cooperation, Trend reports.

The parties commended the effectiveness of the 10th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Georgia and Azerbaijan, held this January under the co-chairmanship of Irakli Kobakhidze and Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov.

Emphasizing the importance of high-level visits in deepening collaboration, the two explored promoting the fruitful operation of the Middle Corridor.

The meeting also focused on importance of peace and stability in the South Caucasus region. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze highlighted Georgia’s readiness to contribute in further ensuring peace and prosperity in the region.