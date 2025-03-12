Turkmenistan plays vital role in regional connectivity - ECO SecGen (Exclusive interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Turkmenistan plays a vital role in regional connectivity, said Secretary General of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Asad Majeed Khan in an exclusive interview with Trend.

“Turkmenistan, as a strategic nexus at the intersection of significant commercial routes, is essential for regional connectivity and engages actively in the transport projects of the ECO. ECO is extending its partnership with Turkmenistan in the transportation and transit sectors by advancing critical infrastructure initiatives, optimizing transit protocols, and improving policy alignment,” he said.

According to him, ECO is dedicated to enhancing current transit corridors, like the Tejen-Sarakhs-Mashhad and Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway connections, while investigating innovative strategies to advance multimodal transport networks.

"Future initiatives will concentrate on incorporating these routes into the comprehensive ECO transport framework, enhancing trade efficiency, and reinforcing regional economic connections. ECO seeks to promote regional collaboration, guarantee sustainable and efficient transit connectivity, and strengthen Turkmenistan’s crucial role in enhancing the region’s transportation and commercial networks," he said.

Khan also observed that throughout the years of collaboration, agreements have been established and pivotal decisions taken to augment regional integration and optimize the region’s economic potential.

"Recently, I had a very productive meeting with Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, and discussed concrete steps to deepen our cooperative engagements," he added.

Khan also noted that ECO prioritizes the development of the East-West transport corridor (Trans-Asian railway).

"This corridor connects the ports of the Persian Gulf with Central Asia, facilitating trade between East and West. Here, the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul (ITI) railway and road corridor is an important initiative to enhance connectivity and trade between Pakistan, Iran, and Türkiye, as well as the larger ECO region, making the transport of goods quicker, cheaper, and more reliable," he said.

According to Khan, ECO also prioritizes the construction of the North-South transport link.

"This route links the Central Asian states to the ports of the Persian Gulf, enhancing connectivity between northern and southern regions. The development of this corridor aims to improve trade routes and economic interactions among member countries," he said.

The secretary-general mentioned that the ECO is rolling up its sleeves to develop and enhance these vital transport corridors, aiming to bridge the gaps in regional connectivity and grease the wheels of trade among its member states. These initiatives are designed to grease the wheels of economic integration and pave the way for sustainable development throughout the region.

"The ECO region's strategic location between Asia and Europe necessitates the establishment of seamless transport networks, particularly for its landlocked member states, in order to address their geographical challenges and unleash their economic potential," he emphasized.

The official also added that the ECO Secretariat has initiated studies to identify and strengthen regional transport corridors and border crossings (gates). The outcomes are expected to serve as a roadmap for enhancing cross-border trade and supporting sustainable economic growth in the ECO region.

"The ECO focuses on developing transport and communications infrastructure that links member states with each other and with the outside world. This includes promoting well-developed transport infrastructure, safe cross-border transit, digitalized procedures, and integrated road, rail, maritime, and air networks," Khan said.

According to him, ECO seeks greater and deeper engagement with Turkmenistan in the implementation of the ECO Transit Transport Framework Agreement (TTFA).

“Given its strategic geography, Turkmenistan is in a special place to advance the development of trade, as well as connectivity, trade, and energy cooperation within ECO. Turkmenistan has a strong trade profile within the organization, while its economy, as well as its trade with the ECO region, is growing steadily. In this regard, ECO seeks greater and deeper engagement with Turkmenistan in the implementation of the ECO Trade Agreement and the ECO Transit Transport Framework Agreement,” Khan said.

As a member of the group, Turkmenistan is also in favor of creating border trade zones in the area, he claims.

“Inspired by the successful Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan border zones to improve regional trade, Turkmenistan suggested undertaking a feasibility study on a shared border zone between Turkmenistan and Iran. Currently actively exploring this approach through the feasibility study and closely collaborating with Turkmenistan to explore how it might be duplicated in the area,” he said.

The Secretary General underscored that the revamped infrastructure from these projects will be a magnet for investment in Turkmenistan, helping to spread the economic wings beyond just the energy sector for growth.

He observed that the TTFA, in operation since 2006, serves as the foundation of ECO's legislative structure for transport and transit collaboration. The objectives encompass the optimization of administrative procedures through the simplification of customs and border-crossing processes to mitigate delays and expenses, the enhancement of visa facilitation for drivers and transport professionals, and the alignment of rules with international standards, including the TIR and e-TIR systems.



The TTFA improves regional connectivity by activating key corridors and removing non-physical obstacles, while promoting the use of contemporary methods and technologies in transit transport among member states.



Khan emphasized that the ECO commerce Agreement is expected to significantly influence future regional developments, particularly in promoting economic integration, increasing bilateral commerce, and improving transportation networks.

"By diminishing tariffs and trade obstacles, these two agreements may enhance trade flows among nations and are anticipated to foster a more cohesive regional economy, facilitating easier access to each other's markets and diversifying export portfolios. The agreements will enhance bilateral trade by rendering the interchange of goods and services more economical for member states. Reduced tariffs, optimized customs processes, and standardized rules will foster an atmosphere conducive to trade expansion, free from bureaucratic inefficiencies," he said

The secretary general emphasized that in enhancing connectivity, the agreements can promote multimodal transport solutions (combining road, rail, and sea transport) for more efficient trade routes in the region.

"Jointly, the ECO TTFA and Trade Agreement hold great promise for enhancing bilateral trade, improving transportation networks, and fostering deeper regional integration. Over time, this could lead to a more interconnected and prosperous region, though success will depend on addressing logistical challenges that may arise," he stressed.

In order to improve regional trade and connectivity, Khan added that ECO is determined to improve border infrastructure and streamline customs procedures.

“Efforts focus on modernization, digitalization, and policy harmonization to create more efficient and smooth cross-border movement. Key initiatives include ECO-TIR, ECO Gate, the Freight Forwarders Association, and others, all aimed at reducing delays, lowering costs, and strengthening economic integration across the region,” he said.

He noted that under the leadership of the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the country is taking a comprehensive approach to implementing the Social Development Goals (SDGs).

“Achievement of SDGs in the region is a key priority for us. Yet, unfortunately, limited progress was achieved, partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and some geopolitical developments afterward, which hindered global economic prospects,” the Secretary General said.

Khan added that Turkmenistan will hold the first ECO Forum on Sustainable Development in Arkadag on April 28-29, 2025, with the goal of addressing obstacles and exploring solutions to achieve the SDGs in the ECO area by 2030. He stated that this is a long-overdue conversation inside ECO and thus extremely pertinent.

In addition to the ECO Member Countries' Ministers of Planning and Economy convening to discuss regional sustainable development, the Forum will bring together the private sector and other stakeholders to deliberate on inclusive, resilient, and sustainable strategies to accelerate SDG progress.

“The Forum is expected to boost regional cooperation, encourage creative and resilient solutions, and enhance knowledge sharing among ECO member countries. It will also focus on improving finance channels for SDG implementation, encouraging digital inclusion, engaging the commercial sector, and addressing climate change and disaster risk reduction,” he concluded.