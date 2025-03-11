Russian IT Security Developer seeks to expand cooperation with Azerbaijani businesses

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The Russian "Aktiv" company, a developer of hardware and software systems for information protection, is looking to expand its collaboration with Azerbaijani businesses, Olga Minaeva, the Head of International Project GR at "Aktiv," told Trend.

Speaking on the sidelines of the business mission of Moscow-based enterprises to Azerbaijan, Minaeva expanded on the company's goals.

"Our goal here is not just to sell; we want to share the expertise we've accumulated over more than 30 years. We are ready to train our partners, localize products, and establish joint ventures. This is why we are participating in this business mission—to explore the most important and relevant options. We aim to work with the Azerbaijan Innovation Agency; our first contact has already been made. We plan to meet with potential local partners and hope to develop successful cooperation with Azerbaijani companies," she said.

Minaeva highlighted that "Aktiv" is one of Russia’s leading companies in developing authentication and identification technologies, including electronic and digital signatures, with over 30 years of experience.

"Today, it's not just about flash drives but also other form factors, including smart cards. We see a lot of interest from countries in the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States), as Russian technologies adapt well and can be localized in neighboring countries," she added.

