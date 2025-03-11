Introducing the KAI Global School OSSD Program in Baku: A New Pathway to Canadian Education in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

This initiative brings the highly regarded Canadian OSSD curriculum to Baku, allowing eligible students to earn an internationally respected diploma while completing their local education. The OSSD is recognized by top universities worldwide, including those in Canada, the USA, the UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

A Strategic Partnership for Quality Education

The KAI Global School OSSD Program in Baku is made possible through a collaboration with KAI Global School, an accredited Canadian private school in Ontario, Canada. This partnership enables students in Azerbaijan to complete Ontario-approved high school courses under the guidance of certified Canadian teachers.

Key aspects of the program include:

A Canadian Curriculum Aligned with Ontario Standards:

The program follows the requirements of the Ontario Ministry of Education, ensuring a high-quality learning experience.

Official Oversight by KAI Global School (Canada):

All final grades, assessments, and the issuance of OSSD diplomas are administered by KAI Global School in Canada, maintaining international academic integrity.

Small Class Sizes & Personalized Learning:

With a student-to-teacher ratio of no more than 4 students per class, the program offers a personalized approach that enhances learning outcomes.

Advanced Learning Technology:

Students benefit from the Brightspace Learning Management System (LMS), which provides access to digital textbooks, online resources, and assessment tools that align with modern educational standards.

“We are excited about our collaboration with KAI Global School in Canada. This initiative allows students in Baku to access an internationally recognized diploma while remaining in Azerbaijan, opening doors to global university opportunities” said Hayyam Damirov, Chairman of the Canadian partner school in Baku.

While students will complete their studies in Azerbaijan, their OSSD diploma is issued by KAI Global School in Canada, ensuring full recognition of their academic achievements.

For more information about the KAI Global School OSSD Program in Baku, please visit www.kai.az or call +994502113556.