Western Azerbaijan Community urges Armenia to refrain from actions hindering peace process

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Provocations against Azerbaijan continue in Armenia, Trend reports via the Western Azerbaijan Community statement.

According to the statement, information has recently appeared about an anti-Azerbaijani appeal allegedly made by a small group representing the 'parliament' to the parliament of a foreign country, as well as about a meeting of some 'commission' engaging in activities against Azerbaijan.

"It's unacceptable that Armenia, which refuses dialogue with the Western Azerbaijan Community—a community that has not taken any actions against its sovereignty and only wishes to peacefully return to its ancestral lands—creates conditions for the activity of groups on its territory that threaten the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

All of this once again proves that Armenia is not interested in lasting peace but seeks to create tension in the region, continuing its policy of militarization.

The Western Azerbaijan Community urges Armenia to refrain from such destructive actions that hinder the peace process," the statement reads.

