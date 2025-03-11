SOCAR pipeline damage in Georgia causes supply disruption

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. SOCAR Georgia Gas has announced that on March 11 at 10:20 AM, a pipeline damage led to the interruption of natural gas supply to 19,496 subscribers in the Kobuleti Municipality, Trend reports.

According to the company, an emergency response team is currently working on-site to resolve the issue.

"Gas supply will begin to be restored from 10:00 AM on March 12 and will be fully resumed by the end of the day. SOCAR Georgia Gas apologizes for the inconvenience and urges subscribers to keep their gas taps closed and not leave gas appliances unattended," the company stated.