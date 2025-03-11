Iran sees major increase in cargo transit volume

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Transit through Iran has risen by 26 percent during the 11 months of the current Iranian year (from March 20, 2024, through February 18, 2025), compared to the same period last year (from March 21, 2023, through February 19, 2024), Foroud Asgari, the head of the Customs Administration of Iran (IRICA), told reporters, Trend reports.

He noted that during this period, 20.3 million tons of goods were transited through Iran.

Asgari further explained that the primary transit routes include the Shahid Rajaee Port with 5.3 million tons, the Parviz Khan Customs with 4.6 million tons, and the Bashmaq Customs with 2.7 million tons of goods.

Iran is located on a number of international transit routes (North-South international corridor, East-West international corridor). Nevertheless, the infrastructure on the trajectory of these routes passing through the country is fully lacking, the territory of Iran is not considered a safe route for international freight companies, and international sanctions have been imposed against this country. Based on this, international companies are not interested in transit through Iran.