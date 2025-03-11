Vardanyan financed construction of military warehouses near Khankendi and in Asgaran - Armenian-origin witness

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Hayrapetyan Kamo Eduardovich, an Armenian-origin resident of Karabakh, testified Tuesday at the court hearings in the criminal case against Ruben Vardanyan, an Armenian citizen accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing terrorism, and other grave offenses under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The witness stated that three military warehouses - two near Khankendi and one in Asgaran - were built with Ruben Vardanyan’s financial support.

He further noted that these warehouses, along with the pathways leading to them, were guarded by armed individuals. According to the witness, the facilities were operated by both the Armenian army and forces in Karabakh. He revealed that the warehouses housed a large stockpile of military supplies brought to Karabakh under Vardanyan’s direction, including unmanned quadcopters and other unmanned aerial vehicles.

The witness added that most residents of Khankendi were aware of these activities, with Vardanyan actively advocating for armed resistance against Azerbaijan. His primary objective, the witness stated, was to instigate and sustain military conflict with Azerbaijan.

The trial will resume on March 18.