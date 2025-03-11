Iran releases currency exchange rates for March 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on March 11, Trend reports via the CBI.
According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 44 currencies increased and one decreased in price compared to March 10.
As for CBI, $1 equals 578,346 rials, and one euro is 626,744 rials, while on March 10, one euro was 622,372 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on March 11
|
Rial on March 10
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
578,346
|
574,545
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
746,291
|
742,029
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
656,240
|
652,286
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
57,125
|
56,906
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
53,718
|
52,911
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
84,031
|
83,441
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
6,625
|
6,596
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
157,480
|
156,445
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,876,537
|
1,861,775
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
206,562
|
205,293
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
393,026
|
388,085
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
74,451
|
73,939
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,502,135
|
1,492,717
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
400,751
|
399,819
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
331,029
|
327,953
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
31,615
|
31,553
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
15,822
|
15,747
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
6,596
|
6,290
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
158,886
|
157,842
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
44,122
|
43,847
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
44
|
44
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
364,753
|
362,145
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
154,226
|
153,212
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,538,154
|
1,528,045
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
434,098
|
431,644
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
475,759
|
471,972
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
19,562
|
19,460
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
276
|
274
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
413,898
|
412,085
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
119,988
|
119,047
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
79,704
|
79,424
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
1,707,758
|
1,709,643
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
130,817
|
130,135
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
396,922
|
396,390
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
815,721
|
810,360
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
626,744
|
622,372
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
117,780
|
116,985
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
208,433
|
206,849
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
35,325
|
35,255
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
8,001
|
7,963
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
176,879
|
175,432
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
340,202
|
337,968
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
1,006,567
|
999,748
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
52,988
|
52,687
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
165,278
|
164,143
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
8,927
|
8,897
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 761,230 rials and $1 costs 702,447 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 740,497 rials, and the price of $1 totals 683,315 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 927,000–930,000 rials, while one euro is about 997,000–1 million rials.
