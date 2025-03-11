Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran releases currency exchange rates for March 11

Iran Materials 11 March 2025 10:21 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on March 11, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 44 currencies increased and one decreased in price compared to March 10.

As for CBI, $1 equals 578,346 rials, and one euro is 626,744 rials, while on March 10, one euro was 622,372 rials.

Currency

Rial on March 11

Rial on March 10

1 US dollar

USD

578,346

574,545

1 British pound

GBP

746,291

742,029

1 Swiss franc

CHF

656,240

652,286

1 Swedish króna

SEK

57,125

56,906

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

53,718

52,911

1 Danish krone

DKK

84,031

83,441

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,625

6,596

1 UAE Dirham

AED

157,480

156,445

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,876,537

1,861,775

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

206,562

205,293

100 Japanese yens

JPY

393,026

388,085

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,451

73,939

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,502,135

1,492,717

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

400,751

399,819

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

331,029

327,953

1 South African rand

ZAR

31,615

31,553

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,822

15,747

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,596

6,290

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

158,886

157,842

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,122

43,847

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

364,753

362,145

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

154,226

153,212

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,538,154

1,528,045

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

434,098

431,644

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

475,759

471,972

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,562

19,460

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

276

274

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

413,898

412,085

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

119,988

119,047

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

79,704

79,424

100 Thai baht

THB

1,707,758

1,709,643

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

130,817

130,135

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

396,922

396,390

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

815,721

810,360

1 euro

EUR

626,744

622,372

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

117,780

116,985

1 Georgian lari

GEL

208,433

206,849

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,325

35,255

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,001

7,963

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

176,879

175,432

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

340,202

337,968

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,006,567

999,748

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

52,988

52,687

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

165,278

164,143

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

8,927

8,897

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 761,230 rials and $1 costs 702,447 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 740,497 rials, and the price of $1 totals 683,315 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 927,000–930,000 rials, while one euro is about 997,000–1 million rials.

