Iran releases currency exchange rates for March 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on March 11, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 44 currencies increased and one decreased in price compared to March 10.

As for CBI, $1 equals 578,346 rials, and one euro is 626,744 rials, while on March 10, one euro was 622,372 rials.

Currency Rial on March 11 Rial on March 10 1 US dollar USD 578,346 574,545 1 British pound GBP 746,291 742,029 1 Swiss franc CHF 656,240 652,286 1 Swedish króna SEK 57,125 56,906 1 Norwegian krone NOK 53,718 52,911 1 Danish krone DKK 84,031 83,441 1 Indian rupee INR 6,625 6,596 1 UAE Dirham AED 157,480 156,445 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,876,537 1,861,775 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 206,562 205,293 100 Japanese yens JPY 393,026 388,085 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,451 73,939 1 Omani rial OMR 1,502,135 1,492,717 1 Canadian dollar CAD 400,751 399,819 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 331,029 327,953 1 South African rand ZAR 31,615 31,553 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,822 15,747 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,596 6,290 1 Qatari riyal QAR 158,886 157,842 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,122 43,847 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 364,753 362,145 1 Saudi riyal SAR 154,226 153,212 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,538,154 1,528,045 1 Singapore dollar SGD 434,098 431,644 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 475,759 471,972 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,562 19,460 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 276 274 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 413,898 412,085 1 Libyan dinar LYD 119,988 119,047 1 Chinese yuan CNY 79,704 79,424 100 Thai baht THB 1,707,758 1,709,643 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 130,817 130,135 1,000 South Korean won KRW 396,922 396,390 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 815,721 810,360 1 euro EUR 626,744 622,372 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 117,780 116,985 1 Georgian lari GEL 208,433 206,849 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,325 35,255 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,001 7,963 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 176,879 175,432 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 340,202 337,968 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,006,567 999,748 1 Tajik somoni TJS 52,988 52,687 1 Turkmen manat TMT 165,278 164,143 Venezuelan bolívar VES 8,927 8,897

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 761,230 rials and $1 costs 702,447 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 740,497 rials, and the price of $1 totals 683,315 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 927,000–930,000 rials, while one euro is about 997,000–1 million rials.

