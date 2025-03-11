Azerbaijan vests State Service on Property Issues with new authority

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree amending "Regulations of the State Service on Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

According to the amendment to the regulations, the State Service on Property Issues has been given the authority to organize measures related to property maintenance and management of seized property until the property is sold, leased, or transferred to management, as well as to issue opinions on property management.