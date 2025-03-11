Uzbekistan's Mirziyoyev tends to blossoming potential partnership with UAE

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 11. Uzbekistan’s President, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, held a telephone conversation with the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, where he warmly congratulated the UAE President on his birthday, Trend reports.

Over the course of the phone discussion, the President of Uzbekistan sincerely wished the President of the UAE good health and well-being, great success in state activities, and peace and prosperity for the friendly people of the Emirates. The leaders of the two countries also shared heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, a time that holds great significance for the entire Muslim Ummah.

It was particularly noted that the visit of the President of Uzbekistan to the UAE in January this year opened a new chapter in the history of bilateral relations, elevating them to the level of strategic partnership. To ensure the full implementation of the agreements reached, a separate "roadmap" has been adopted.

Moreover, the leaders expressed deep satisfaction with the dynamic development of multifaceted Uzbek-Emirati cooperation, especially in the areas of trade, economy, and investment. The volume of trade turnover and investments, as well as the number of joint ventures, are steadily growing.

During the course of the phone conversation, issues related to the second summit of the "Central Asia-Gulf Cooperation Council" dialogue in Samarkand were also discussed.

As part of the current project portfolio worth $20 billion, active cooperation is ongoing between the two countries with leading companies from the UAE in key areas such as "green" energy, digitalization, artificial intelligence, urban planning and infrastructure, tourism, and private business.

