Azerbaijan, Hungary discuss upcoming Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. A discussion has taken place between Azerbaijan and Hungary regarding gas supplies from Azerbaijan to European countries and the upcoming meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council, scheduled for April, said Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, Trend reports.

"The development of bilateral energy cooperation, the implementation of the Green Energy Corridor project and the issues of energy security in Europe were discussed in Budapest at a meeting with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto.

Gas supplies from Azerbaijan to European countries and the next meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council to be held in April were talked over," he wrote on his page on X.

